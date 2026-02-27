Vernon News

Skeena MLA, Health Minister clash over mental health supports following Vernon tragedy

Vernon tragedy reaches Leg

Photo: Contributed Minister of Health Josie Osborne (left) and Skeena MLA Claire Ratee (right) sparred during question period in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday.

Skeena MLA Claire Rattée challenged Health Minister Josie Osborne in the B.C. Legislature on Thursday, following the recent death of Vernon resident Ezra Cool, to demand the construction of a dedicated provincial psychiatric hospital.

Cool, 22, died on Feb. 12 after being struck by a semi-truck on Highway 6 in Vernon.

According to family member Teanna Dranchuk, Cool was suffering from active psychosis and had voluntarily checked himself into the hospital seeking help.

"He did exactly what we tell people to do when they are struggling," Dranchuk said. "After his assessment, he was certified under the B.C. Mental Health Act, meaning he was involuntarily admitted and should have been under 24/7 supervision.”

Instead, Dranchuk said that Cool spent six days in emergency, and somehow escaped from the hospital because of lack of supervision. Mere hours after he escaped, he was struck by the truck and died.

"Ezra did the right thing, but this government system failed him," said Ratee during question period. "B.C. desperately needs a dedicated psychiatric hospital, so my question to the minister is will she commit to building a psychiatric hospital today?"

Osborne declined to comment on the specifics of Cool's death, citing ongoing investigations.

“It is really important that the critical incident review being undertaken by Interior Health goes underway as it needs to, and the RCMP continues their investigation,” Osborne said. "Of course, incidents like these speak to the need to continue to press and to continue to expand addiction treatment, and mental health supports for people of all ages in all communities in B.C."

Osborne added that the 2025 budget includes new funds to expand addiction treatment and mental health supports, bringing the government's total investment to over $1.5 billion since 2023.

Rattée argued that the current system is not strong enough to intervene before a crisis turns fatal, pointing to other recent tragedies in Tumbler Ridge and Lapu Lapu. She also criticized the government for instability in youth services, specifically referencing staffing cuts at Saplings Mental Health in the Peace Region last October.

"People expect a system strong enough to intervene, before crisis turns fatal," Ratee said. "This government system is not."

Osborne maintained that the government is making "historic investments" into a system she described as "chronically underfunded" by previous administrations.

Psychiatric hospitals in B.C.

Currently, the province has one dedicated forensic psychiatric hospital, in Coquitlam. Known as Colony Farms, the facility has 190 beds and is reserved for people who have been involved in the law, and found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder.

There are also several other psychiatric facilities and centres across the province that deals with mental health and addiction, including the Red Fish Healing Centre for Mental Health and Addiction and Heartwood Centre for Women. There are also several psychiatric inpatient units within general hospitals, including Vancouver, Richmond, Prince George, Vernon, Kelowna and others.

The B.C. Review Board 's annual report for 2024 highlighted a stark service gap compared to other provinces, noting that Ontario has 11 forensic hospitals for a population of 15.9 million, while B.C. has only one for 5.6 million people.