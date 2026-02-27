Vernon News

Vernon-Lumby MLA slams 'unacceptable' attempt to repeal B.C. Human Rights Code

'Absolutely despicable'

Photo: Facebook Harwinder Sandhu has been the Vernon-Lumby MLA since 2020.

Vernon-Lumby MLA Harwinder Sandhu has joined the chorus of officials condemning a proposal by neighbouring MLA Tara Armstrong to repeal the B.C. Human Rights Code.

Armstrong, representing the Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream riding, tabled a bill called the Human Rights Code Repeal Act, on Thursday in the Legislature.

She stated the bill's purpose was to "end the assault on freedom of speech by our human rights tribunal," citing a recent $750,000 fine issued against a former school trustee for comments about the LGBTQ+ community.

The bill failed its first reading with 50 votes opposed and 37 in favour.

Sandhu labeled the proposal "absolutely despicable and unacceptable," criticizing the use of taxpayer time to bring forward what she called a "hateful proposal."

"It is very scary the types of motions this member is putting out there and we need to keep an eye on what’s occurring," said Sandhu on the Vernon Political Discussion Facebook page.

"Human rights should never be part of political debate," Sandhu said. "They exist to protect the most vulnerable among us and to suppress hate. We cannot allow human rights to be weakened or politicized."

Legislation has traditionally been granted first reading in the house as a courtesy to encourage debate. The BC Conservatives have said they have decided to continue that practice in an effort to avoid the “politicization” of first reading and allow the public to see bills.

In a news release Thursday after the vote, the BC NDP acknowledged “it is rare to vote against bills at first reading,” but pointed to other issues—like a ban on land acknowledgements or to cancel the stat holiday for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation—that the Conservatives voted against at first reading.

Those previous votes at first reading all happened under the party leadership of John Rustad, who stepped down at the end of 2025.

with files from Colin Dacre