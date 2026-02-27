Vernon News

City of Vernon holding open house to discuss $25 million in infrastructure projects

Millions for capital works

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon is spending more than $25 million on infrastructure projects this year, and city officials want to tell you all about them.

The City of Vernon is spending more than $25 million on infrastructure projects this year, and city officials want to tell you all about them.

“From major road upgrades and safer active transportation routes to new playgrounds, recreation facility improvements and enhanced memorial spaces, Vernon’s 2026 infrastructure program is focused on building a stronger, more connected community,” the city said in a press release.

Residents are invited to learn more at an infrastructure open house on Monday, March 2 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre auditorium, 3310 37th Ave.

This drop-in event is a chance to review project plans and timelines; speak directly with city staff and project teams, learn how upcoming improvements will impact your neighbourhood and share questions, feedback and ideas.

“Whether you’re curious about a specific project or want to understand how Vernon is planning for growth and sustainability, the open house is the perfect opportunity to get informed and get involved,” the city said.

Council recently adopted the 2026 Budget and Five-Year Financial Plan, which includes funding for 24 capital projects, such as:

43rd Ave Corridor Improvements: A modern roundabout is being constructed at the intersection of 43rd Avenue, Alexis Park Drive, and Old Kamloops Road to improve traffic flow and safety for all road users, while providing a key connection to the Active Living Centre.

Kalamalka Lake Road Reconstruction & MUP: Improvements along Kalamalka Lake Road between 14th Avenue and Highway 6 include road reconstruction, upgraded sidewalks and pathways, and replacement of aging underground infrastructure to create safer and more accessible travel options.

Parks Renewals: Investments in play, sport, and community spaces include targeted park asset renewals at the DND Grounds, along with replacement of the playground at Sawicki Millenium Park to better serve growing families and young adventurers.

Ice Rink Upgrades: The ice plant condenser at Kal Tire Place is being replaced to improve reliability and sustainability. The upgrade will also save the City approximately 6.5 million litres of water per year.

Cemetery Columbarium: A new columbarium is being developed to meet growing community needs, offering a peaceful, landscaped, and accessible memorial space for remembrance.

To learn more about these projects, click here.