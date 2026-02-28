Vernon News

Men’s Shed Vernon hosting series of open house events

Welcome to the Men's Shed

Photo: MSV Men’s Shed Vernon is inviting people to see what they are all about. MSV will be hosting an open house every Friday through March, and the public is encouraged visit their facility at 7158 Meadowlark Rd.

“Through the participation in Men’s Shed Vernon, our members report having a significant increase in physical, mental and spiritual health and overall well-being,” says a post on the MSV website.

“Attending the Shed helps members stay physically active and their participation in projects offers a sense of satisfaction and meaning from their contributions. Members also report that going to the Shed has made them more aware of the importance of men’s mental health.”

The Men’s Shed movement started in Australia in 2007, expanding their tradition of backyard sheds into collaborative, communal spaces. Since then, the Australian Men’s Shed Association has grown to over 900 member sheds. Other countries with Men’s Shed movements include United Kingdom, New Zealand, USA and more.

The first Men’s Shed in North America began 2009, in Winnipeg.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to noon offering an opportunity for community members to connect with the men who make up the group.

“Visitors are invited to come and meet some of the current members, enjoy complimentary coffee, and take a guided tour of the facility,” MSV said in a press release.

“Men’s Shed Vernon serves more than 140 local men, providing a welcoming space that encourages an active lifestyle and promotes overall wellness. Whether you’re curious about joining, interested in learning more about the programs offered, or simply want to see the workshop in action, everyone is welcome to attend.”

For more information, visit the MSV website or contact the MSV by email at [email protected].