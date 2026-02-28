Vernon News

Vernon Secondary School Dry Grad Committee raffling off variety of prizes

VSS dry grad fundraiser

Photo: VSS Dry Grad Committee High school graduation is only a few months away and the Vernon Secondary School Dry Grad Committee is raising money to help grads celebrate safely.

The committee has launched a community raffle fundraiser featuring six major prize packages and a 50/50 draw to support Dry Grad 2026, themed Paris – A Night Under the Stars.

“Dry Grad is an annual tradition that provides graduating students with a safe, inclusive and substance-free celebration following commencement ceremonies,” said a press release from the committee, adding “the event gives graduates an opportunity to celebrate together while prioritizing student safety and well-being.”

Funds raised through raffle ticket sales will help cover event costs, allowing students to enjoy a memorable evening marking the end of their high school journey. Any proceeds beyond expenses will be directed toward future scholarships for Vernon Secondary School students.

The fundraiser includes two early bird draws followed by four final grand prizes.

Early bird number on is an outdoor grad photo package with Image Studios Photography and additional prizes valued at $1,369.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is 9 a.m. March 2, with the draw taking place at 11:30 a.m. that same day.

Early bird number two is a SilverStar Mountain Resort Play and Stay Vacation package valued at $2,059.

The deadline to purchase a ticket is 9 a.m. April 1, with the draw taking place at 11:30 a.m. that same day.

Final prize packages include:

Sicamous Houseboats vacation package valued at $5,422.80

Sparkling Hill Resort and fine dining package valued at $1,549

Revelstoke Mountain Resort five-day vertical card package valued at $1,198

Predator Ridge Resort gift card package valued at $1,019

Final ticket sales close April 30 at 9 a.m., with prize draws at 11:30 a.m. and the 50/50 draw at noon the same day.

Each major prize is presented in a North Okanagan Globox, curated by Glohaven Community Hub and featuring products from local creators and businesses across the region.

Prize packages also include experiences and gift certificates from several North Okanagan businesses, highlighting community support for graduating students.

“The fundraiser reflects a collaborative effort between families, volunteers, and local businesses working together to create a safe and meaningful graduation celebration,” the release said.

Tickets are now available to BC residents aged 19 and older