Vernon News

Paralympics start March 6 and Okanagan-Shuswap athletes will be there

Forrest going for gold

Photo: Canadian Paralympic Committee Spallumcheen's Ina Forrest, left, will be competing at the 2026 Paralympics in Italy starting March 6.

The quest for Paralympic gold starts next week for Ina Forrest.

The Spallumcheen resident will be competing for Team Canada in wheelchair curling when the Paralympics begin on March 6 in Milano Cortina, Italy.

Forrest will be one of three Okanagan-Shuswap residents to make the trip.

Salmon Arm's Natalie Wilkie will compete in Para-nordic skiing and Vernon's Boris Rybalka is the head coach of Canada’s National Para Hockey Team.

Wilkie is no stranger to the Paralympics, having won three gold, two silver and two bronze medals in PyeongChang in 2018 and Beijing 2022.

She also won the Best Paralympic Games Debut by a Female Athlete at the 2018 Canadian Paralympic Sport Awards and was selected for the BC Nordic team following her bronze-medal finish at cross-country ski nationals in March 2017.

Rybalka spent the last two seasons as assistant coach with Canada’s National Para Hockey Team, helping the team to a gold medal at the World Para Hockey Championship in 2024 and silver in 2025.

Forrest will also be co-captain for Team Canada at the Paralympics.

She will share the honour with Alexis Guimond (Gatineau, Que./Para alpine skiing), Brittany Hudak (Prince Albert, Sask./Para nordic skiing), Tyler McGregor (Forest, Ont./Para ice hockey) and Tyler Turner (Campbell River, B.C./Para snowboard).

In all, 50 Canadian athletes will compete on the world stage.

Forrest is one of Canada's most decorated wheelchair curlers, reaching the podium in all four of her Paralympic Games appearances. She was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning team in 2010 and 2014 and she added a bronze to her collection at the 2018 Olympics in PyeongChang and 2022 in Beijing.

She has competed at 14 straight wheelchair curling world championships and has claimed three world titles and two silver medals.

In 2023, she helped Canada win silver at the world championships

And in 2025, she was inducted into the Canadian Disability Hall of Fame.

“To me, the specialness of the Paralympic Games revolves around all the winter sports and athletes coming together as one big Team Canada. It is a supercharging dynamic,” said Forrest on the Canadian Paralympic Committee website.