Vernon News

Team Brewed in Canada hosting fundraising fishing derby in Okanagan and Shuswap

Cast a line to help kids

Photo: Pixabay Team Brewed in Canada is once again casting a line to help children. The sixth annual fishing derby in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will take place on Okanagan Lake April 18 and Shuswap Lake May 9.

Team Brewed in Canada is once again casting a line to help children.

The sixth annual fishing derby in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation will take place on Okanagan Lake April 18 and Shuswap Lake May 9.

“Over the past six years, thanks to the incredible support of our local communities, we have raised more than $200,000 to help fund critical care and research for children across British Columbia,” said organizer Mandy Davis.

“What started as a small community event has grown into something truly special, bringing families, anglers, local businesses, and sponsors together for a great cause.”

Registration is $100 per boat. Participants can find full details and register through the group's website.