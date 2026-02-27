Vernon News

WorkBC hosting spring job fair in Vernon

Calling job seekers

Photo: file photo Vernon Job Fair on April 25, 2025

Vernon residents looking for a career change, or their first job, have a major opportunity coming this spring.

WorkBC will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, April. 16. The event is designed to help local businesses recruit new staff and help job hunters find work as the busy spring and summer seasons begin.

"We are hosting this event to meet the hiring needs of our local businesses," said Johanna Currie, manager of facilitation and placement services with WorkBC. "It is a simple, effective way for employers to meet many people in one day and find the right fit for their open positions."

Local businesses are invited to book a booth to meet with job seekers. Registration is new open, and space is limited. Booths cost $150, and employers can sign up online here.

The event will be hosted at the Prestige Vernon Lodge from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.