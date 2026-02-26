Vernon News

Interior Health has declared outbreaks in facilities from 100 Mile House to the Shuswap

11 outbreaks declared

Photo: Pixabay Interior Health has declared outbreaks at 11 care facilities from 100 Mile House to the Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

On Feb. 25, IH declared a respiratory infection for the entirety of the Dr. Andrew Pavillion long-term care facility in Summerland.

Feb. 23 saw outbreaks declared at four facilities: a respiratory infection on 4B of Kelowna General Hospital; norovirus gastrointestinal illness in the Rosedale Building of Pleasant Valley Manor in Armstrong; a respiratory infection in Building 1 of the Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and a norovirus gastrointestinal illness on the second floor of Bastion Place in Salmon Arm.

On Feb 21, a respiratory infection outbreak was declared for the General Population Unit of Orchard Haven in Keremeos.

On Feb. 20, a respiratory infection outbreak was declared for the entirety of the Fischer Place/Mill Site Lodge in 100 Mile House a norovirus gastrointestinal illness outbreak was declared for the entirety of Creekside Landing in Vernon.

Two outbreaks were declared Feb. 18 in Kelowna: a norovirus gastrointestinal illness in the Okanagan and Oyama units of Village at Mill Creek and norovirus hit the entirety of Three Links Manor.

The longest-standing outbreak declared Feb. 3 is at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna where a respiratory illness has impacted the Unit A- Short Stay Unit of Cottonwoods Care Centre.

The outbreaks list is updated when new outbreaks are declared in a facility.

Outbreaks are listed for the following types of infections and illnesses: clostridium difficile Infection, gastrointestinal illness and respiratory infections.

The list includes all hospitals and long-term care facilities within IH that either fall under the Hospital Act or are licensed under the Community Care and Assisted Living Act.