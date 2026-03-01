Story of Waylon Jennings coming to Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Vernon News

The story of country superstar Waylon Jennings is coming to Vernon.

What’s On Events presents: The Story of Waylon Jennings on Wednesday March 18 at 7:30 PM at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The Story Of Waylon Jennings will take the audience through the life and music of the legendary singer through live performances, riveting stories and multimedia.

The audience will hear his chart-topping hits, including “Mamas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys”, “Luckenbach Texas”, “The Theme From Dukes Of Hazzard,” and “Suspicious Minds” which he recorded with his wife Jessie Colter.

He is also well known for singing the theme to the popular TV show The Dukes of Hazzard.

The show will tell the story of his journey from poverty to playing bass for Buddy Holly to becoming one of the most popular artists in country music history.

In his career spanning six decades, he sold more than 40 million records, played to millions of fans around the world, battled addiction, changed music industry, and carried dynamite on his bus.

“The Story Of Waylon Jennings pays tribute to the rebel spirit and enduring legacy of a true country music outlaw,” a news release said.

The Story Of Waylon Jennings features Bill Hanson, vocalist for numerous touring acts, including 15 years with the band Kidd Country and Country Music Alberta's two-time Horizon Female Artist of the Year Mariya Stokes.

Tickets are $59 each and are available through Ticket Seller.