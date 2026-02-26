Vernon News

Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services has programs to help people deal with bullying

Cupcakes against bullying

Photo: Darren Handschuh As part of Wednesday's Pink Shirt Day, Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society was selling cupcakes to raise awareness of bullying and the programs it offers.

Donning pink shirts, members of Vernon's North Okanagan Youth and Family Services were selling cupcakes Wednesday as part of an anti-bullying awareness campaign.

Since 2007, Pink Shirt Day is an annual bullying awareness event, held on the last Wednesday of February.

Participants wear pink shirts and attend or host informative events to raise awareness about bullying.

Money raised from cupcake sales goes back into NOYFSS programs.

“This year we baked 1,400 cupcakes and pre-sold many to the community,” said Karen Cleland, NOYFSS director of operations and services.

Cleland said NOYFSS offers children and adult group sessions that help build skills to deal with the challenges, such as bullying, that life can present.

“We determine from the community what the need is and structure our groups and offerings around that,” she said.

If someone is being bullied, Cleland recommends contacting NOYFSS “to see if there is a way that we are able to support them in that.”

Children are also encouraged to find a trusted adult to tell about the bullying and steps can be taken from there.

“People are becoming more aware that the strategy that works the best is to seek help rather than trying to internalize it or not seeking any help or to act out in a way that is less healthy,” Cleland said, adding people are also becoming more aware that help is available.

For more information, visit the NOYFSS website.