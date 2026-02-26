Vernon News

Sveva Caetani's artwork back in North Okanagan after international exhibition in Rome

'Rare art exhibition'

Photo: Contributed Members of the Caetani Centre, including family members of Sveva Caetani, were on hand at the exhibition reception to celebrate the opening of Sveva's work in the MAXXI Museum in Rome in Oct. 2025. These artworks will be back in the North Okanagan in April.

After a stint in the MAXXI National Museum of Art in Rome, Sveva Caetani's paintings will be back in Vernon in April.

The Caetani Centre will be presenting Recapitulation Reunited at the Coldstream Community Hall from April 3 to 11.

More than 45 paintings from Caetani were at the MAXXI from October 2025 to January 2026, marking the first international exhibition from the late artist. Those paintings will now be back in the community on display.

"This rare art exhibition is one of the most anticipated art events of the year and a highlight of North Okanagan cultural events in 2026," said Kristin Froneman, community engagement co-ordinator with the Caetani Centre in Vernon. "The series is a profound visual journey that chronicles exile, resilience, and artistic awakening, showcasing the remarkable legacy of one of the most notable women artists in the province."

A highlight of the exhibition is the Caetani Centre Fundraising Gala, an elegant red-carpet, black-tie gala held at the Coldstream Community Hall on April 10.

Public viewings of the exhibition is open from noon to 4 p.m. from April 3-9 and the 11th.

To purchase tickets to the gala and exhibition, click here.