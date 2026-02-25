Vernon News

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce launch new ambassador program

New chamber ambassadors

Photo: Contributed The inaugural ambassadors of the GVC (from left): Sonja Harkness GVC executive director, Ginny Scott- Rise Golf Club, GVC membership manager Kevin Rothwell, Sarah Smith- Sarah Smith Media, Robb Lacey- Unity and Light Electrical, Suman Smith- Lux Jewels, Ben Drodge- A.M.I. Clothing, Niki Drodge- A.M.I. Clothing.

A new initiative, designed to strengthen the local business network around the North Okanagan, is being launched by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce.

The GVC has created a chamber ambassador program, in an effort to elevate member engagement.

"Our members are the heartbeat of this region," said Sonja Harkness executive director of the GVC. "The Ambassador Program is about building a culture of support. We want to ensure every person who joins the Chamber has a dedicated peer to help them navigate our resources and maximize their investment"

The ambassador program consists of a select group of dedicated local professionals, who serve as a welcoming committee for the Chamber. These volunteers will play a key role in mentoring new members, facilitating high-value introductions at networking events and acting as a vital bridge between the business community and Chamber leadership.

"As Vernon’s business landscape continues to grow, the Chamber recognized the need for a more personalized approach to member relations," said Harkness. "The ambassadors are tasked with ensuring every business owner feels connected to the resources they need to thrive."

The fist cohort of ambassadors are: Ben and Niki Drodge (A.M.I Clothing), March Fisher (Let's Talk Communications), Robb Lacey (Unity and Light Electrical Services), Ginny Scott (The Rise Golf Resort), Sarah Smith (Sarah Smith Media) and Suman Smith (Lux Jewels).

More information can be found at vernonchamber.ca.