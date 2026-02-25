Vernon News

SilverStar Brewing is working on reopening after a fire earlier this week

Brewpub remains closed

Photo: Darren Handschuh SilverStar Brewing remains closed following a suspicious fire Tuesday. Vernon Fire Rescue crews responded around 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 24 to reports of smoke coming from the roof of SilverStar Brewing. Upon arrival, firefighters located and extinguished an "extensive fire" in the kitchen area.

SilverStar Brewing remains closed following a suspicious fire Tuesday.

Vernon Fire Rescue crews responded around 1:45 a.m. on Feb.24 to reports of smoke coming from the roof of SilverStar Brewing. Upon arrival, firefighters located and extinguished an "extensive fire" in the kitchen area.

“The last little while has been tough for our entire team,” said a post on the SilverStar Brewing Facebook page.

“A fire has forced us to close the brewpub temporarily, and it’s been hard seeing a place we care so deeply about take a hit like this.”

The post says the focus right now is on “rebuilding and getting the brewpub open again as soon as possible. At the same time, we’re actively working on alternative brewing and canning options so SilverStar beer can still be available through the spring and summer."

“The support, messages, and encouragement from this community have meant everything to our team,” the post said. “We’ll miss you for now, but this is only a setback. We’ll be back.”