Okanagan Military Tattoo founder helping to move event from Vernon to Vancouver

Photo: File photo Norm Crerar is helping with the transition of the Okanagan Military Tattoo from Vernon t Vancouver.

Since its inception, Norm Crerar has been the driving force behind the Okanagan Military Tattoo.

The event was held in Vernon for 11 years before mounting financial pressures led to its cancellation in 2024.

Crerar, however, continued working behind the scenes and last week announced the Tattoo will be part of the PNE in 2026.

Although the Tattoo has moved to the Lower Mainland, Crerar will still play a vital role in putting on the show that features hundreds of performers.

“I will be very much involved as I am still the president of the (OMT) society,” Crerar said. “As well, I am acting as the executive director, helping put the show together, liaising with the PNE, raising money for outside expenses and actively looking for Vancouver 'boots on the ground' to help and ultimately take over the society.”

Crerar said the Tattoo is moving to Vancouver to be part of the PNE.

With the new location, comes a new name: The British Columbia Tattoo. The two-day event will be held on the opening weekend of the PNE, Aug. 22 to 23.

“The relocation comes after 20 months of exploring alternative options. The partnership with the PNE represents a strategic move to a larger market with greater audience potential and an established entertainment infrastructure,” Crerar said.