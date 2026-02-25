Vernon News

District of Coldstream seeks grant funding to boost emergency preparedness, move Emergency Operations Centre

More emergency funding?

Photo: File photo The District of Coldstream is wanting to move their Emergency Operations Centre from council chambers to the new public works building.

In the event that there is an emergency in the community, the District of Coldstream wants to be ready.

At the Monday, Feb. 23 council meeting, the district authorized administration to apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

The district wants the new public works building to be the new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), and the grant funding application is targeting the EOC's equipment and training stream.

The current EOC is council chambers, and using it presents several challenges, as it is not designed to be used for the "dynamic and often confidential work required during emergency response," the district said.

"If approved, the grant would allow the district to enhance training for Emergency Operations Centre staff and purchase new equipment essential for coordinating response efforts," said the district.

"Improving EOC capabilities will help ensure Coldstream is better prepared for both small-scale incidents and major emergencies that may impact the community."

If approved, the public works building would serve as the EOC training space and could support internal meetings when not otherwise in use. Administration is also looking for portable technology and equipment for the EOC to support mobility in the event this location becomes “unsuitable or compromised” during an emergency, so that the EOC could be relocated if required.