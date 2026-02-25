Vernon News

Vernon student receives Junior Good Citizen of Year Award

'Exceptional initiative'

Photo: Contributed Ellie Cucheran poses with her award, after being surprised by the North Okanagan Optimist Club members, and sponsor Kidston Helm Ross.

A Grade 12 student at Vernon Secondary School was honoured for her outstanding service and leadership, receiving the Junior Good Citizen of the Year Award.

Ellie Cucheran was nominated for the annual award independently by a teacher at VSS and the volunteer coordinator at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

For the past two years, Cucheran has volunteered in health care at VJH, where she has advanced to the role of youth supervisor. She contributed to the organization of the hospital's first Mother's Day Gala, and coordinated and managed the local Alzheimer's walk in the city.

Additionally, Cucheran founded Sunshine Scholars, a free tutoring program operated though the Okanagan Regional Library. The program supports students struggling with fundamental skills and reading, and Cucheran herself leads weekly tutoring sessions and provides ongoing mentorship to younger students.

The award was presented to her by the North Okanagan Optimist Club and sponsor Kidston Helm Ross in a surprise ceremony in mid-February.

"She demonstrates exceptional initiative, and has made a huge impact in the community," North Okanagan Optimist Club chairperson Kathleen Dubois said about Cucheran.

Dubois also praised Cucheran's commitment to volunteerism at VSS.

"She also serves as a peer tutor at the school and is an active member of the leadership team."

The Junior Good Citizen award has been given out annually since 2024. It is open to residents in the Vernon area ages 8 to 18 who showcase volunteerism that betters the community. Dubois said the award is based on the longstanding good citizen of year campaign.