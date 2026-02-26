Vernon News

Kalamalka Lakers senior boys basketball team punch ticket to provincial championship

21 years in the making

Photo: Christa McLean Photo A team effort led the Kal Lakers senior boys team to the B.C. Provincial Championships for the first time since 2005.

Fresh off a successful AA Valleys tournament, the Kalamalka Lakers senior boys basketball team will be heading to the provincial championships for the first time since 2005.

The team finished second at the Valleys in Summerland over the Feb. 19 weekend to book their spot in provincials, set for March 4-7 in Langley.

Game one of Valleys was a 84-45 win against Penticton's Princess Margaret Mustangs. Despite a close first half, the Lakers pulled away in the second, led by Tylen Lewis' 31 points.

"It’s good to see lots of guys on the scoresheet," said co-coach Tim Thorpe, as Mason Clerke (21 points), Evan Cunningham (11) and Braden Blankey (nine) all added supplementary scoring. "Cunningham and Blankey were great for us, also Noah Bagan had a couple very nice buckets and Grade 10 call up, Ty Johannson, hit a three with limited playing time. We have a confident group and it’s great to get contributions up and down our lineup.”

The victory set up a semi-final date with the host Summerland Rockets on Friday night. The two teams traded punches in front of a packed gym with Summerland holding a narrow 22-19 lead after one quarter of play. Some defensive adjustments helped to right the ship and set up a better second quarter for the Lakers, as they took a 48-37 lead into the half.

But with a berth to provincials on the line, the Rockets would not go away easily and the two teams played a very even third quarter with the Lakers holding onto a 67-62 lead going into the fourth. In that final quarter, the Lakers were able to pull away, winning 93-76.

This time it was Clerke who led the charge, as the UBCO Heat recruit had a game high 34 points. Lewis added 24, while Isaac MacDonald contributed an efficient 18 points.

"This was a great team game for us in a high-pressure situation," Thorpe said. "The boys played some of their best basketball of the season and rose to the occasion. MacDonald had a great game at both ends of the floor while Sam He and Cruz McLean also deserve a lot of credit on the defensive end. Guarding one of the best players in the province (Mateo Ducheck) is a tough assignment, and they did a tremendous job”.

With a trip to provincials secured, the Lakers set their sights on the Valley Championship final against the Westsyde Whundas of Kamloops on Saturday night. The two teams split their previous two meetings of the season, with Kal beating the Whundas in their home tournament final, and Westsyde returning the favour by beating the Lakers in the Vernon Impromptu tournament final.

The Valley final did not disappoint, as the two teams fought it out in another tight game. With Kal taking a narrow 41-40 lead at half, the game would ultimately come down to the last two minutes, as the Lakers clung to a one point lead, 71-70. However, a corner three from the Whundas coming out of a timeout would spell doom for the Lakers, as they were unable to score another basket, ultimately falling 77-71.

“It’s definitely hard to lose that one, but the boys played really well and it could’ve gone either way," said Thorpe, who added that foul trouble limited the team in the fourth. "Westsyde has been one of the top teams in AA for a long time and it was fun going toe-to-toe with them this season. Tough games like that will prepare us well for provincials.”

Kal will get to know who they play in provincials on Sunday, when the live unveiling of the tournament seeding will take place.

Regardless of how they place in the provincial tournament, co-coach Glenn Garvie said his team should be very proud of how they played this year.

"We had three good games in Valleys and came up a little short in the final but everyone played really well," said Garvie. "They are ready for provincials. Last time Kal went, they weren’t even born so they should be very proud."