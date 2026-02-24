Vernon News

District of Coldstream proposing changes to province's farm property tax system

Farm tax 'modernization'

Photo: District of Coldstream Coldstream wants changes to the current tax system for farmland in the province.

The District of Coldstream wants changes to be made to the province's farm property tax system.

At the Monday, Feb. 23 council meeting, the District officially endorsed a resolution regarding a change to the tax system.

It will be presented at the 2026 Southern Interior Local Government Association (SILGA) Convention.

Currently, all farms in the province falls under on tax category, Class Nine, regardless of size or impact. Large industrial farms place significantly greater demands on municipal infrasgtrucutre and services, yet are taxed at the same rate as low-impact family farms.

"Smaller family-run or hobby farms generally have lower impact operations," said the report to council. "They place less demand on municipal roads, utilities and services and they usually do not create significant noise, light or odour impacts for surrounding neighbours. These farms often operate with few or no employees and generate modest income."

Larger industrial-scale farms operate differently, with more noise and light impact, and a heavier reliance on municipal services.

"Because of these differences, treating all farms the same for tax purposes may not reflect their actual impact on the community," said the report.

The resolution is asking the Minister of Finance to introduce additional subclasses within Class Nine, allowing municipalities to apply more equitable taxation based on the nature and intensity of agricultural activity.

If endorsed at SILGA, it will go to the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) for provincial consideration.

SILGA will take place from April 29-March 3 in Revelstoke.