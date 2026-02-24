Vernon News

Semi-truck driver charged after incident on Highway 97 near Spallumcheen

Photo: Facebook Photo Crews are on scene on Highway 97 dealing with a flipped semi-truck.

A rollover on Highway 97 on Monday had led to charges for the driver of the flipped semi-truck.

At approximately 8:15 a.m., the truck was traveling northbound on Hwy 97 in Spallumcheen on Monday, when the vehicle "drifted off road right and caught the soft shoulder," said the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

"As a result, the vehicle rolled down the embankment coming to rest on its side," said RCMP. "The driver was uninjured and charged under the Motor Vehicle Act for driving without due care and attention."

Traffic was alternating for most of the day Monday as crews retrieved the vehicle.