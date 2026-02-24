Vernon News

Coldstream progressing with numerous District-wide projects

Projects progressing

Photo: District of Coldstream The demolition of an old log house at 8505 Kalavista Drive will open up the space for a new park.

The District of Coldstream has been advancing numerous infrastructure projects in the month of February.

At the Monday, Feb. 23 council meeting, the District updated council on seven major projects:

Road work- Enhancements to School Road, from Jeffers Drive to Learmouth Road is currently in the design phase, with survey and geotechnical investigations complete. The project will include repairs, drainage, and widening of the road. Aberdeen Sewer Project- Beginning on Feb. 2, workers have already begun drilling under the CN Rail tracks. The project will move to the south end, near Whisbey Drive and proceed north near Venables Drive. During construction, which will extend until the fall, the road will be closed to thru traffic from Highway 6 or Middleton Drive to Kalamalka Road. Lavington Wetland- Risk mitigation work on on the wetland has been funded from an Okanagan Basin Water Board grant. A contractor (Associated Environmental) will be delivering the project. Cenotaph Park- Two box elder trees have been taken down and new trees will be planted in the spring. Log house- The log house has been demolished, and crews will lay topsoil and seed the site this spring. A request from council to look at park options in the area will be considered at a future council meeting. Habitat improvements for the Western Painted Turtles and on site parking for a boat launch will be considered. Solar panels- Panels have been installed at the Coldstream Community Hall, and are currently generating power. Updates on the amount of power produced will be shared with council in future newsletters sent to residents. Okanagan Indian Band- Administration is engaging with the OKIB on two projects; an installation of an OKIB flag in Cenotaph Park and historical story boards reflecting the Indigenous history of Kal Beach.

More information on all the projects can be found at coldstream.ca/district-projects.