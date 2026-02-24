Vernon News
Vernon fire crews quickly douse kitchen fire at SilverStar Brewing
Kitchen fire at brewery
Photo: Castanet
Silverstar Brewing in downtown Vernon
An early morning kitchen fire at a downtown Vernon brewery prompted a quick response from Vernon Fire Rescue Services.
Crews responded around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday to reports of smoke coming from the roof of SilverStar Brewing. After arriving on scene, firefighters located and extinguished an "extensive fire" in the kitchen area.
The investigation has been handed over to RCMP and no injuries were reported.
