Vernon church hosts memorial for Ukrainian soldiers, as war with Russia stretches past four years

Photo: Contributed Vernon councillor Kari Gares speaks to the Ukrainian Memorial Service on Sunday while MP Scott Anderson (left) and Andrea Malysh look on. The Ukrainian flag hanging behind the speakers is autographed by soldiers.

In a Sunday morning mass at St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian Catholic Church, Reverend Father Andriy Werbowy led prayers for Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war with Russia.

Tuesday marks the fourth year of the war.

The memorial at the church was attended by Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson, Vernon councillor Kari Gares and Andrea, the president of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress Thompson Okanagan Region.

Malysh opened the service by reminding those gathered of the length of the war.

“They thought it would last three days,” she said. “It failed. It will fail.”

Malysh added that Canada needs to step up and provide needed air defence systems, to seize Russian assets and embargo Russian energy.

“We need more than words. Give us the tools, let us get on with it.”

Anderson also spoke, as he described his two visits to Ukraine.

“I wanted to see first hand was was going on," said Anderson. "I wanted to see the truth about what was happening.”

Anderson described a kill-zone, a 15-kilometre area on each side of the front line that is a death trap where drones fly constantly, an area of total desolation. And yet, one day he came across a field of blooming sunflowers. In Kharkiv he witnessed students outside a disco, “totally ignoring the sirens on a Friday night”.

On a second visit in July of last year he witnessed schools operating underground, daily routines working around blackouts and people talking about the future.

“There’s defiance, Putin’s face printed on rolls of toilet paper. But, people are tired of the war,” he added.

Amy Klassen, representing MLA Harwinder Sandhu, said that the war is a moral issue, “especially for those in public office”.

“Its a reminder that freedom is never guaranteed, but your right to exist is non-negotiable.”

Gares told the attendees that her family had fled Poland and have lived in Vernon for five generations.

“You are welcome, seen and not alone,” she told the Ukrainian attendees in the audience. “The world is witness to your strength and courage.”

