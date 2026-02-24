Vernon News

Vernon mayor asking minister to increase usage of "significantly underutilized" local army camp

Increased use of army camp

Photo: Trevor Rockliffe The BC Dragoons have bases in Kelowna and Vernon.

The Vernon Army Cadet Camp is expected to see increased usage in the coming years.

At the Monday, Feb. 23 council meeting, Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming asked for letter of support to David McGuinty, the Federal Minister of National Defence, which expresses a desire to increase the utilization of the camp.

"We know that the Dragoons operate from our current army camp, and it's an obvious point for adding to both the reservists and the regular officers," said Cumming. "So, we just want to remind the minister that this facility is significantly underutilized."

The Federal government has plans in place to increase military spending to two per cent of GDP. At the Jan. 12 council meeting, Lieutenant-Colonel Wade Peters informed council that they were "pushing hard" to make the camp a training centre for the 39 Brigade, a parent camp in Vancouver.

The motion was carried unanimously for the letter of support.