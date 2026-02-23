279663
Motorists report slowdown on Highway 97 due to a flipped semi-truck near Spallumcheen

Bowen Assman - Feb 23, 2026 / 3:58 pm | Story: 600382

Reports of a flipped semi-truck on Highway 97 has led to a traffic slowdown for motorists.

The truck has flipped over into the ditch near O'Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.

Traffic is alternating, and motorists are expected use alternate routes.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.

