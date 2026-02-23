Vernon News
Motorists report slowdown on Highway 97 due to a flipped semi-truck near Spallumcheen
Flipped semi on Hwy 97
Photo: Facebook Photo
Crews are on scene on Highway 97 dealing with a flipped semi-truck.
Reports of a flipped semi-truck on Highway 97 has led to a traffic slowdown for motorists.
The truck has flipped over into the ditch near O'Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen.
Traffic is alternating, and motorists are expected use alternate routes.
Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.
