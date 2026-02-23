Vernon News
City of Armstrong announces new deputy fire chief
New deputy chief
Photo: Contributed
Scott Lypchuk is the new fire chief in Armstrong
Armstrong has a new deputy fire chief.
The city announced the hiring of Scott Lypchuk to the deputy chief role with the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, effective Monday, Feb. 23.
Lypchuk brings more than 12 years of firefighting experience, having most recently served as the deputy chief of training with the BX Swan Lake Fire Department.
"Coupled with a previous career in aviation maintenance and safety management, Mr. Lypchuk brings a
combination of technical expertise, leadership and instructional skills to the department," said Armstrong in a press release.
The current fire chief Ian McKechnie, who assumed the role in September of 2025.
