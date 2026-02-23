Vernon News

Vernon RCMP looking for missing woman

Looking for missing person

Photo: Contributed Vernon RCMP is looking for Alexis Rocha, who has been missing in Vernon since Feb. 15.

Vernon RCMP is on the lookout for a missing woman named Alexis Rocha.

According to RCMP, Rocha was last heard from on Sunday, Feb. 15, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Rocha often goes by Lexi, and uses the last name Oppenheimer. She is 30-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you have seen or heard from Alexis Rocha, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)," RCMP said.