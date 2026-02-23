Vernon News
Vernon RCMP locate missing woman
Woman found
Photo: Darren Handschuh
Vernon RCMP
Vernon RCMP has located the missing 30-year-old woman.
"We want to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance," said RCMP.
ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.
Vernon RCMP is on the lookout for a missing woman named Alexis Rocha.
According to RCMP, the woman was last heard from on Sunday, Feb. 15, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Rocha often goes by Lexi, and uses the last name Oppenheimer. She is 30-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
"If you have seen or heard from her, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)," RCMP said.
More Vernon News
RECENT STORIES
- Liberals accept guardrailsCanada - 4:29 pm
- Brain injury on ski hillSouth Okanagan - 4:27 pm
- Court case clarificationTrail - 4:16 pm
- Trying to fill military jobsCanada - 4:10 pm
- Flipped semi on Hwy 97Spallumcheen - 3:58 pm
Real Estate
2150 Talavera Place
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$685,000
more details
Shuswap BC SPCA Featured Pet
Honey Shuswap BC SPCA >
North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net