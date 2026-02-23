Vernon News

Vernon RCMP locate missing woman

Woman found

Photo: Darren Handschuh Vernon RCMP

Vernon RCMP has located the missing 30-year-old woman.

"We want to thank the public and our media partners for their assistance," said RCMP.



ORIGINAL: 10:25 a.m.

Vernon RCMP is on the lookout for a missing woman named Alexis Rocha.

According to RCMP, the woman was last heard from on Sunday, Feb. 15, and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Rocha often goes by Lexi, and uses the last name Oppenheimer. She is 30-years-old, five-foot-seven, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

"If you have seen or heard from her, or have information as to her whereabouts, please contact your local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)," RCMP said.