Vernon's She Shed wood working group exploded in popularity

It is the first of its kind in Canada and it has exploded in popularity.

The Vernon She Shed officially became operational in January 2025 and since then, hundreds of women have signed up to the wood-working club.

The She Shed started by sharing a space with the Men's Shed, but grew so fast, a place of their own was needed, so they moved into a shop on 45th Avenue.

“It's one of those things with women, because we have not be introduced to working with power tools, we basically feel that we get empowered with power tools,” said She Shed Society president Donna Harms.

“When these women learn how to be proficient with some of these power tools they are so happy, they are so self accomplished, they see some pride in themselves they just never could have imagined.”

New members attend a once-a-week training course for six weeks under the guidance of experienced members.

“Every night you go home with a project that you have created,” Harms said. “Our mandate is enhancing personal skills, developing a social aspect for ladies that would like to be involved in something other than knitting and crocheting. It's a whole other avenue of entertainment. It's become a community that had never experienced before.”

While club members do make projects for themselves, the club is also active in the community.

“Any organization that is non profit, we try to collaborate with them and just enhance the community,” said Harms, adding in the past year they have done projects for numerous organizations.

The She Shed has caught the attention of other communities that are working with the Vernon society to set up their own She Sheds.

For more information, visit their website.