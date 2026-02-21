Vernon News

Vernon's Towne Theatre will be showing Canada vs US gold medal game Sunday morning

Photo: The Canadian Press Vernon's Towne Theatre will be showing Canada vs US gold medal game Sunday morning.

It's game on at Vernon's Towne Theatre.

The historic movie theatre will open its doors at 4:30 a.m. Sunday and broadcast the Canada vs USA men's Olympic hockey gold medal game that starts at 5:10 a.m.

“We've managed to scramble together some staff and volunteers along with some amazing community stepping up so we can all gather to cheer on Canada,” said a post by the theatre.

“We will be charging $10 to ticket holders for a muffin and unlimited coffee, hot chocolate, juice boxes, and bottled water during the screening.”

Admission to the screening itself is free, though the theatre would “love donations to our upcoming accessibility project. In the next year where we are adding a lobby wheelchair lift, accessible bathroom, power accessible doors, and hearing loops/closed captioning for our projection system.”

