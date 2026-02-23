Vernon News

Accused stalker granted bail, banned from entering Vernon and Coldstream under strict release terms

A Vernon man accused of stalking his former partner has been released from custody, but he’s barred from two North Okanagan cities.

Sean Michael David Helgerson, 39, is facing charges of break and enter, trespassing at night and criminal harassment, as well as four other charges relating to firearms.

Circumstances of the alleged break-in and harassment are protected by a court-ordered publication ban. The gun charges date back to Helgerson’s arrest in December, when police allegedly found him with a hunting rifle around the corner from his ex’s house in Coldstream.

During a bail hearing before Christmas, court heard Helgerson was ordered to surrender all his guns in relation to an unresolved allegation involving the same ex.

Helgerson, an Okanagan-based real estate agent with no criminal record, had been in jail since Dec. 19.

He was granted bail on Thursday, required to live with a relative in the Lower Mainland. He is barred from entering Vernon or Coldstream city limits and will be required to wear an electronic monitor on his ankle.

He will also be prohibited from possessing any weapons and from possessing any tracking devices or software, among other conditions.

Helgerson will be back in court on March 5. He is slated to stand trial on the gun charges in May, while a trial date for the remaining charges has yet to be set.