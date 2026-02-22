Vernon News

Social Planning Council for North Okanagan calls for "holistic" action as shelter costs jump 38 per cent

Shelter rent prices soar

Photo: Darren Handschuh The Willows is the third affordable-housing apartment complex built in Vernon over the past few years.

Despite a significant drop in Vernon's homeless population in 2025, the cost of keeping a roof over one’s head continues to soar.

The Social Planning Council for the North Okanagan (SPCNO) will present these findings to Vernon's council meeting on Monday, Feb. 23. The report highlights a 38.4 per cent increase in shelter costs for renters since 2021, even as the number of people experiencing homelessness fell from 279 in 2023 to 199 in 2025.

The organization, which coordinates social efforts across government and business sectors, is pushing for better land acquisition tools and increased access to senior government funding to support non-profit projects. It also highlights other issues in the Vernon community, including:

Food security: Food bank usage has jumped 30 per cent since 2022.

Real estate: Median home prices have surged 56.3 per cent since 2019.

Climate justice: The SPCNO is also targeting a reduction in per capita water usage from 675 litres to 490 litres per day.

"Progress in one area strengthens the whole," the presentation stated, emphasizing the interconnectedness of housing, health, and climate.

The SPCNO aims to bolster local economic resilience by addressing these "holistic" community needs, including immigration, anti-racism, and support for both youth and seniors.

More information can be found at socialplanning.ca.