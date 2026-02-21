Vernon News

'Not sprawl': Developer revises plans for 4,000-home hillside development in Vernon

Commonage project is back

Photo: Contributed Kerkhoff Develop-Build has proposed changes to it 580 Commonage development.

After an “extensive” period of stakeholder engagement and public feedback, the 580 Commonage Project is back on the table for the City of Vernon to consider.

The 1,000 acre project calls for nearly 4,000 homes in the Commonage area seven minutes from downtown Vernon, 1,800 of them "attainably" priced.

The developer, Kerkhoff Develop-Build has already purchased the 1,041 acre property, and 62 per cent of it will be kept as a natural area.

Vernon councillors said there were “lots of issues” raised with the project, after it first was presented to council in Feb, 2025. Opponents have lamented the project as urban sprawl.

Leonard Kerkhoff, president and CEO of Kerkhoff Develop-Build, said that his project could be a “catalyst” for Vernon and a solution to issues with affordable housing.

“In reviewing the stats and analysis of the housing market in Vernon over the past five years, we found that the cost of housing has gone up 45 per cent but the average income has increased by just 15 per cent,“ Kerkhoff told Castanet.

“It’s clear that there is a problem, and there has to be a different way of doing things that will allow homes to be delivered in a more cost-effective model and we still feel very strongly that this model of building small format, attainably-priced homes will help.”

Environmental concerns

Among the many plan updates include more stringent guidelines of planned protected environmental area.

According to Kerkhoff, roughly two-thirds of the project will be preserved as an Environmentally Sensitive Area.

ESA’s are ranked from one to four, with one being of the highest sensitivity.

“ESA 1’s contain locally and provincially significant ecosystems that are extremely rare or of critical importance to rare wildlife species,” said the recently updated Vernon Official Community Plan. "They often represent a diverse range of habitats and are vital for ecological connectivity with the primary objective being avoidance and conservation."

Kerkhoff said they are working to balance environmental protection with hillside development so that there is less impact on the environmental area.

"One hundred per cent of the EST 1 designated area will be preserved in response to feedback," said Kerkhoff. "It’s a revision to align us to the Official Community Plan."

Hillside development

At an public hearing in Nov, 2025 for Vernon's new Official Community Plan, more than 70 per cent of speakers raised concerns about a specific clause in the OCP, arguing that its language leaves the door open to future hillside sprawl, with many residents preferring densification.

Kerkhoff doesn’t believe this project is a sprawl development.

“This site is within city limits, it’s closer to the city than Predator Ridge and has reasonable access to infrastructure, water, sewer and services,” Kerkhoff said. “We would argue it is technically not sprawl as it is a reclassification of farmland to residential that is basically because of the unique parameters of the City of Vernon, so it makes sense to do this."

Kerkhoff added that there has been very little high-density development in the downtown core of Vernon, primarily because it is extremely expensive.

“If you look at the next step out from downtown high-density development, it is ALR land, which is not buildable, which is why a lot of the development that has happened in Vernon is hillside,” said Kerkhoff, who also cited an example of Chilliwack, where they have used hillside development for residential buildings, as their downtown core is extremely tight and is surrounded by farmland.

“Flatland is used better for industrial, schools, commercial, hospitals which are inconvenient for the hillside.”

Water supply

Because of the pressure of having 4,000 new homes, Kerkhoff has known that Vernon would have to upgrade its current water system.

The company would foot 100 per cent of the bill for the water upgrade, while also expanding the system to benefit a wider area of the Vernon, not just their project, he said.

“There will be millions of dollars spent on upgrading water reservoirs and pump stations to allow additional capacity, all funded by us,” said Kerkhoff.

Next steps

For the project to advance to the next step, it is now up to the city.

The updated report will be submitted to the city “imminently” within a week or two, said Kerkhoff, then the bylaw process will begin where the Official Community Plan will be amended.

“This process is expected to start now over the coming weeks, but the only thing holding us up from getting shovels in the ground and homes being built for the residents of Vernon that are attainably priced is the City of Vernon,” said Kerkhoff.

“It is a process, I understand that, but it does not need to take years, it could be done in months and the sooner we get approval, the sooner we can start construction.”