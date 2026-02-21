Vernon News

Fintry Manor has sat on the shores of Okanagan Lake for a century

Manor a part of history

For more than 100 years, the Fintry Manor has stood on the shores of Okanagan Lake.

Located on the west side of the lake, the manor has been visited by countless numbers of tourists over the years.

Vernon historian and videographer Francois Arseneault has black and white footage of the majestic house dating back to 1965 that he has converted into a video format.

The original house was built in 1911 by Captain James Cameron Dun-Waters who unexpectedly inherited a fortune at the age of 22 and moved to the area in 1909.

When Dun-Waters saw and explored Shorts’ Point, he knew he’d found the land of his dreams and within a year, he bought the delta and renamed it Fintry after his home in Scotland.

Dun-Waters left the Okanagan to fight in the First World War and was wounded at Gallipoli. When the war ended, he built a convalescent centre in Egypt with his own funds so soldiers could recuperate before returning to the British Isles.

“The original house was destroyed by fire in 1924, but the foundation walls remained intact. Dun-Waters rebuilt the house on the same footprint,” Arseneault said.

Dun-Waters rebuilt the manor that still stands to this day.

Arseneault is always looking for more information on the vintage footage he digs up, and he encourages people to add their input in the comments section on his Youtube page.

Arseneault has an extensive collection of vintage footage, and he is looking for more.

Anyone who may have old 16 mm or 8 mm film footage of the Vernon and Okanagan area is invited to email Arseneault at [email protected].