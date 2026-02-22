Vernon News

City of Vernon will keep up program to make wooded areas safer from fire

Enhancing local forests

Photo: City of Vernon These photos, taken 11 months apart, illustrate the noticeable changes in fuel loading and overall landscape condition achieved through this work.

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) has approved the final funding required to complete fuel management treatments in the Ellison area of Vernon.

A report to Vernon city council at their regular meeting Monday, states the $125,000 investment will support treatment of two units, bringing the total area treated on Crown land to 72 hectares.

“Fuel reduction work on this project began in 2023, and these final units will be completed by Nakimu Ventures Inc. no later than March 31, 2027,” the report says.

“The city applied to FESBC to support fuel management on these Crown lands as part of our efforts to reduce wildfire risk in one of the higher risk wildland–urban interface areas identified in the Community Wildfire Resiliency Plan.”

The project counterparts and strengthens other recent initiatives in the area, including BC Timber Sales 2021 clearcuts and BC Parks hand treatments completed in 2022.

“Together, the projects have successfully reduced wildfire risk across the landscape. As a result of the treatments, fire behaviour in these areas is expected to be less aggressive, with fire more likely to remain on the ground where suppression efforts are effective,” the report says.

The work has also created anchor points and safer operational areas to support fire suppression and improve firefighter safety.