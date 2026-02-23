Vernon News

Conservative MLA demanding accountability after death of Vernon's Ezra Cool

MLA wants answers

Photo: Contributed Ezra Cool was 22 when he died, after being struck by a semi-truck on Thursday, Feb. 12.

A Coastal B.C. MLA is joining the call for answers following the death of 22-year-old Ezra Cool, who was struck and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 6 after escaping Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Skeena MLA Claire Rattée, the Conservative critic for mental health and addictions, is demanding an independent review into what Cool's family describes as a catastrophic "system failure."

Cool was suffering from active psychosis when he voluntarily sought help at VJH. He was certified under the B.C. Mental Health Act, a legal status meant to ensure 24/7 involuntary supervision. Despite this, Cool managed

Photo: Contributed Claire Ratee is the MLA for Skeena

to leave the facility undetected in the early hours of Feb. 12.

"He did exactly what we tell people to do when they are struggling," said family member Teanna Dranchuk. "He should have been under 24/7 supervision."

Rattée argued that when a patient is certified, the state assumes total responsibility for their safety.

“If a patient in active psychosis can walk out of a hospital undetected after nearly a week under supervision, then the safeguards clearly failed,” Rattée said. “This cannot be dismissed as an isolated incident and when psychiatric services are destabilized and oversight fails, people die."

Interior Health is currently undertaking a review of the incident, and is assisting the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in their investigation. RCMP is still looking for the semi-truck driver.

Rattée is calling on the Minister of Health to provide a full public explanation.

"The government cannot keep claiming the system is working when parents are burying their children.”

Cool’s family has launched a GoFundMe to cover funeral costs and to advocate for improved hospital security, emphasizing that their son was seeking "the very help the system promised to provide."

"We are sharing his story not only to honour him, but to ask how this can happen and what needs to change so no other family experiences this,” Dranchuk added.