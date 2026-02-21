Vernon News

City of Vernon making improvements to its online presence

Revamped online services

Photo: City of Vernon The City of Vernon is making some upgrades to its online presence.

A report to city council at their regular meeting Monday will highlight some of the changes.

The city has launched a new online engagement site, Let’s Talk Vernon, replacing engagevernon.ca.

“The platform gives residents more ways to share ideas and feedback and provides better tools to gather meaningful input,” the report says, adding the upgrade was completed within the current budget.

Digitization of event planning and facility booking services

The city has refreshed the event planning and facility booking sections of the city website to make it easier for residents and organizations to access these services.

“The updates simplify navigation, streamline content, and modernize online forms. Booking forms are now clearly linked to each facility, allowing faster and easier submissions,” the report says.

All updates were completed within the existing budget at no additional cost.

The updated sections can be accessed here.

“These changes are an important step in digitizing city services and improving accessibility for the community.”

City of Vernon map

A new City of Vernon map is now live, providing easier access to city services, amenities, property info and public-service details. The map is more responsive and intuitive, supporting transparency and better connection to city programs.

“The city will continue maintaining the North Okanagan map until the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) launches its updated regional platform,” the report says. “At that point, the North Okanagan map will be phased out in co-ordination with the RDNO.”