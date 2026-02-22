Vernon News

Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre hosting I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff!

Ladies, get ready to laugh

I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! is returning to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The show is part of the annual celebration of International Women’s Day, and takes place March 7 at 7:30 p.m.

The show will feature some very funny ladies.

Julie Kim is one of Canada’s premiere stand-up comedians and recently toured across Canada performing with Rick Mercer on his “Stand-Up for Canada Tour.”

Over the past decade, Kim has performed at all the major Canadian comedy festivals, including as a gala performer at the 2022 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal and headlined four sold-out solo shows at Just For Laughs Toronto in 2023.

Kim has toured in Australia and the United Kingdom, and has been regularly featured on CBC Radio’s The Debaters with Steve Patterson.

Kim is also a Canadian Screen Award-winning writer and producer, contributing to the writing rooms of CBC TV’s Kim’s Convenience; Run the Burbs and Still Standing. She was a producer and writer for Simu Liu, (Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), as he hosted the 2022 and 2023 JUNO Awards; and ideated Liu’s “I am Canadian” monologue.

Mention the name “Kevin” to I Am Woman audiences and they will smirkingly recall this year’s returning special guest comedian, Yumi Nagashima.

In less than three years, the Vancouver-based, Japanese-Canadian comic, model and actress, has made a splash on the North American comedy scene with her accented, sassy stage presence, unique world view and deceptively demure, but deadly, delivery.

A mainstay in the Vancouver comedy world, Nagashima is a favourite on CBC Radio’s The Debaters; on TV from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival; as a featured performer for Just For Laughs Northwest, Comedy Here Often and creator of the Colourful Yumiverse, a one-woman comedy show for the Vancouver Fringe Festival.

In 2019, her debut album, My Name is Yumi, on 604 Records, the record label founded by Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger and Vancouver entertainment lawyer Jonathan Simkin. She is now on the road for good chunks of the year, not just in Thunder Bay or Winnipeg, but in New York, Los Angeles, Australia and Europe. Fans and the curious can find Yumi’s performance video clips on YouTube and Instagram.

The VDPAC also welcomes special guest emcee, Michaela Chung, Vancouver-based comedian and author, known for her sharp wit and relatable comedic takes on modern dating and millennial life. Chung regularly performs in comedy clubs across Canada and has been featured on ABC, CBC, Forbes, and Just For Laughs Vancouver. Her comedy can be heard on SiriusXM and her album Daddy Issues, represented by 604 Studios.

As a professional speaker and introversion coach, Chung also created the blog “Introvert Spring” that helps introverts build confidence and connections, as seen on Forbes, CBC, HuffPost and ABC's Tamron Hall Show. She has written over 200 articles on various topics on introversion, including as author of The Irresistible Introvert.

“I Am Woman, Hear Me Laff! is a beloved VDPAC tradition so we’ve brought together a select group of Canadian professional stand-up comedians for a memorable night of female empowerment and guaranteed side-splitting, tear-inducing laughter,” said executive director Jim Harding. “Fair warning: it often gets spicy, but it’s always a sizzling night out.”

Tickets are $45 and are available at the Ticket Seller box office in the VDPAC, by calling 250-549-SHOW (7469) or online.