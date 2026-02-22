Vernon News

City eyes 260 new homes for Hesperia Lands subdivision in Vernon

Homes on Hesperia Lands?

Photo: Contributed The Hesperia Lands is back on the table for development in Vernon.

The Hesperia Lands in Vernon is back on the table for development.

At the upcoming Monday, Feb. 23 council meeting, the city will receive a request to approve the subdivision of the Hesperia Lands.

The area above Okanagan Landing has been on the table for development since 2007, when council attempted to subdivide the 69-acre property. After a decline in construction and housing availability needs, the development was abandoned for the time being. However, In 2024, the city attempted to allocate portions of the land to the Co-Op Housing Federation of B.C., but after a feasibility study, the federation backed away from the proposal.

Now, development is back on the table. The current report is asking council to divide the lands into two; a 24.9 acre northern lot and a bigger southern lot (44.3 acres).

The northern lot, currently zoned as a multi-unit acreage, will be changed to multi-unit small scale, to allow for a residential subdivision. The current topography of the area impairs the ability for high-density development, according to the report, and a rezoning would allow for small-scale development, with up to 128 lots.

Current market conditions would allow for 200 to 260 residential units in the area, according to the report.

"This will typically be developed with a mix of single-detached dwellings, secondary suites, carriage

houses and other low density residential uses," the report stated.

The cost of the rezoning and subdivision will be $15,000, funded from the Land Sale Reserve, which has $1.5 million in its coffers.

The southern lot will remain untouched as it is an area "not feasible to develop at this time."

Council will decide upon the development at the Monday meeting. If it is not approved, the property will stay in the city's inventory.