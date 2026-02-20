Vernon News

Okanagan Military Tattoo moves to Vancouver and the PNE

New home for Tattoo

Photo: File photo The Okanagan Military Tattoo finally has a new home. The OMT was held in Vernon for more than a decade, but it had reached a point where it was no longer financially feasible to keep the event in Vernon.

So, in August 2024, the decision was made to cancel the show after 11 years.

Norm Crerar, with the Tattoo, said after months of searching for a new venue, the popular event will be heading to Vancouver.

Crerar said rising operational costs made continuation in Vernon unsustainable, including increased rental fees at Kal Tire Place and insufficient ticket sales revenue to cover expenses, forced the move.

Crerar said the Tattoo is moving to Vancouver to be part of the PNE.

With the new location, comes a new name: The British Columbia Tattoo. The two-day event will be held on the opening weekend of the PNE, Aug. 22 to 23.

“The relocation comes after 20 months of exploring alternative options. The partnership with the PNE represents a strategic move to a larger market with greater audience potential and an established entertainment infrastructure,” Crerar said in a press release.

Crerar said the move from the Okanagan to Metro Vancouver “significantly expands the event's potential reach, positioning it within Canada's third-largest metropolitan area.”

The PNE partnership provides access to established venue facilities, integration with a major annual fair attracting more than 1,000,000 visitors, enhanced visibility and promotional opportunities and opening weekend prominence at a beloved BC event.