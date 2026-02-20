Vernon News

Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee Tory MP Scott Anderson chastises Conservative MPs who switched parties

Libs 'trolling' Conservatives

Photo: Contributed After a third Conservative MP crossed the floor to join the federal Liberal Party, Vernon-Lake Country-Monashee MP Scott Anderson had some choice words for those who jumped ship.

Since the last federal election, Conservative MPs Matt Jeneroux, Chris d'Entremont and Michael Ma have all switched parties.

Anderson, who won the seat for the Conservative Party in his first run in federal politics, posted on Facebook that while “floor crossing isn’t illegal and it isn’t against the rules of Parliament. Is it ethical?”

Anderson said some would shrug at the move while others would call it a betrayal.

“What is certain, is that the Liberals are trolling opposition benches furiously and without shame,” Anderson said. “To me, floor crossing depends on the reason. Winston Churchill jumped ship twice from the party he was representing, once on a matter of principle and once because his existing party had disappeared. These are reasonable motivations in my opinion, or at least ethically defensible positions.”

Anderson said had any of the three MPs who recently jumped ship had such high motivation it might be one thing, but “nothing had changed before they crossed the floor, and the only thing that changed afterwards was their own personal prospects.”

Anderson said it is not known what the three MPs were promised by the Liberal government, but each “appears to have crossed the floor not to stand up for their constituents, but to further their own careers and brighten their own futures. This is to me just as despicable as Liberal luring. Trust in politicians has already plummeted over the past decade and stunts like this make people throw up their hands in helpless disgust."

“Parliament Hill is Canada’s seat of government, not a corporate ladder. Members of Parliament are supposed to work for the people of Canada, not to belly up to the trough and maneuver for better positions.”

Anderson pointed out that “elections are supposed to transmit the wishes of the people into representative government, and it seems to me that those wishes should not be overturned by political luring or self-improvement defections, because that defeats the point of parliamentary democracy."

“The parliamentary system is only as good as the actors in it, and when some MPs drop all pretense of ethical responsibility and treat their constituents as a career advancement opportunity, we’re in trouble as a nation.

Anderson said “politicians rank consistently as the least trusted profession in the democratic world, and this disgraceful behaviour is one more reason why. And if the Liberal Party gets a majority through this backdoor strategy, parliament will have lost just a little bit more of the moral suasion government must have in order to govern.”