“We can’t handle this:” Vernon business owner frustrated with growing street disorder

'City has to do something’

Photo: Bowen Assman Vernon Convenience Store, commonly known as Happy Days, is dealing with mischief and disorder at its storefront.

After just two months of owning the Vernon Convenience Store (previously Happy Days), Mihir Bhavsar is already tiring of local street disorder.

On Tuesday, Feb. 17, Bhavsar arrived to find his front window shattered and merchandise stolen. While it was his first experience with a break-in, he says the previous owners warned him that the same window has been broken dozens of times.

"This window costs $700 to $900 to replace," Bhavsar said. "Winter is a slow season, so we can't afford this. Every day there is something new, and we feel helpless."

The window is only part of the problem. Bhavsar reports a constant cycle of broken locks on garbage bins, discarded drug paraphernalia, and brazen shoplifting. He even recalled an incident where someone threw a rock at him after being asked to vacate the property.

Frustrated by the recurring costs, Bhavsar plans to replace the glass with wood or steel. While more durable, he fears the boarded-up appearance will further hurt sales by making the shop look uninviting.

"The cops are aware, but I know that this will continue to happen," he said. "It's something we won't be able to handle."

Bhavsar knows his business is not the only one suffering. In November, numerous businesses told Castanet they were fed up with issues in the downtown core.

"I am getting so tired of this," said a resident in the Okanagan Village Housing Society in November, as her neighbourhood was "getting hit" all the time with vandalism. "It is ongoing and I do not know the answer to it."

Bhavsar believes the city needs to do more to support small businesses that are currently footing the bill for social issues.

"I don't think I have seen bylaw patrols in this area," he said. "The city has to do something because we are not the only ones suffering."