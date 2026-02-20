Vernon News

Vernon man to remain under supervision after 2013 machete attack

Conditions stay for attacker

Photo: Contributed Community Corrections in Vernon.

A North Okanagan man found not criminally responsible for a violent attack on his father will remain under strict conditions in the community, following a decision by the BC Review Board.

Donovan Felix-Ram appeared before the board in late June 2025 for a mandatory review of his status. The 32-year-old has been under the board's jurisdiction since 2014, when he was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder (NCRMD) for a 2013 incident in Enderby.

During that episode, Felix-Ram was suffering from a delusional psychosis when he attacked his father with a machete. His father suffered severe lacerations to his shoulder, arm and hand.

By early 2022, Felix-Ram appeared to have made "significant" strides in his rehabilitation. In May of that year, the board removed several restrictive conditions to test his ability to live independently.

The results were immediate and near-tragic. Felix-Ram began consuming alcohol and cannabis daily and stopped taking his life-sustaining antipsychotic medications. The downward spiral culminated in Felix-Ram crashing a rented scooter while intoxicated, leaving him with facial injuries and a broken hand. Following the crash, the board reinstated his 24/7 supervision and strict substance prohibitions.

Since that relapse, Felix-Ram has stabilized while living in a fully staffed residence in Vernon. The board heard evidence that he has maintained his sobriety and has been successfully employed as a part-time dishwasher at a local restaurant for nearly a year.

However, his treating psychiatrist testified Felix-Ram still lacks insight into the dangers of substance use and without structured guidelines in place, he would likely stop his medication and return to a state of psychosis.

The board ultimately determined Felix-Ram continues to pose a "significant threat to public safety" if left to his own devices.

"The index offence was a serious assault on his father which could have resulted in death or permanent disabilities," the board stated in its written decision. "The 2022 incident demonstrates his vulnerability to the effects of substances when management and supervision are not in place."

Felix-Ram will remain on a conditional discharge, residing in Vernon with 24/7 support. The order will be reviewed again in 12 months.