Bengal cat rescued from Vernon breeder now in pet calendar contest

Photo: BC SPCA Less than a year ago, Delphira was among 34 Bengal cats rescued from a breeder in Vernon. She is now in a pet calendar contest.

Delphira has come a long way in a short period of time.

Eileen Drever, with the SPCA, said animal protection officers seized the cats on May 28, 2025. When entering the room the cats were kept in, the officers were met with an overwhelming stench of urine and ammonia that stung their eyes.

“We were alerted to this situation by someone who visited the property. They were considering buying a cat from the breeder and were concerned about the conditions the cats were living in," said Drever.

Since being rescued, Delphira has received medical care and is well on the mend, so much so, she has been entered into the annual BC SPCA pet calendar contest.

“I can hardly recognize myself now, after eight months at the BC SPCA. Many of us arrived with all sorts of nasty medical issues, but I feel like a completely new cat thanks to the kindness I’ve been shown,” said a post on Delphira's entry page. “The others have gone on to find their futures, but I’ve needed more time and care than most, so I’m still here more than 260 days later. The final one of the whole group.”

Delphira has been in foster care since being rescued and if she gets enough votes, she’ll represent animals in care across B.C. with a special feature in the 2027 calendar, which is a dedicated spot just for a shelter animal, and won’t be taking a calendar month, cover or other main prize.

Voting closes at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

To vote for Delphira, click here.