Naramata man spots large wolf spider in the basement of his home

Big, black spider spotted

Photo: Phillip Kennedy Phillip Kennedy spotted a large wolf spider in the basement of his Naramata home recently.

The creepies just keep on crawling.

First, there was a waterscorpion spotted in the window of a home in Summerland, a couple weeks ago.

Now, there is a big arachnid spotted in Phillip Kennedy's Naramata home.

“Found it in my basement, relocated to a wood pile in the back ally,” Kennedy said in an email, adding the wolf spider was more than two inches in size.

This not typically the time of year insects – and arachnids – are seen roaming about the area, but here we are.

An internet search reveals wolf spiders do not hibernate, but go dormant in the winter. And as this critter was living in a basement, perhaps it warmed up and thought spring had arrived and decided to go for a stroll.

By placing the eight-legged beast outdoors, Kennedy did it no harm as wolf spiders can produce natural anti-freeze compounds in their bodies to get them through those cold winter nights.

Wolf spiders are one of the largest spiders in Canada, and they do bite, but their venom is not very potent and is often compared to a bee sting.

They are considered more beneficial than harmful to have around as they mostly feed on other insects.

Due to their size, they can be quite scary especially to those of us with arachnophobia.

And to make them even more scary looking, when wolf spider eggs hatch, the baby spiders climb on their mother's back and she carries them until they're able to hunt for themselves. Squishing the mom tends to send the babies scurrying in every direction at once, leaving a lot of little spiders to worry about.