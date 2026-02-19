Vernon News

Lots of Spring Break camps in Vernon and area

Keep busy on Spring Break

Photo: VCAC Spring Break is only a few weeks away and there are plenty of ways to keep young ones busy until they return to school.

Spring Break is only a few weeks away and there are plenty of ways to keep young ones busy until they return to school.

Vernon's Okanagan Science Centre has a raft of Spring Break activities on tap.

From Crazy Chemistry, a hands-on, full day camp for young scientists ages 5 to 9, to Dinosaur Discover for young curious paleontologists, the centre has programs running throughout the school break.

For more information, visit the science centre website.

The Vernon Community Arts Centre also has a variety of Spring Break camps planned for March.

“Camps are designed to give children the opportunity to explore a variety of arts projects, including painting, drawing, sculpture, fibre art, printmaking, collage, and mixed media. They will learn about composition, drawing, shading, colouring, & painting techniques and how to apply them to their own creations,” says a post on the VCAC website.

BCG Okanagan also has a variety of day-long programs for youths.

A little farther out of town, school children can take part in the unique experience that is the Caravan Farm Theatre, 4886 Salmon River Rd., Armstrong

“Students will learn skills from experienced theatre professionals with the goal of creating and performing a short play together inspired by the beautiful landscape and stories of the North Okanagan,” said a post on the CFT website. “Youth will develop their imaginations and skills in storytelling, practice using their voices and physicality to create original characters as well as design and create masks they can use in performance.”

Spring Break for the Vernon School District takes place March 20 to 31.