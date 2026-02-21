Vernon News

J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow will be at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

Bach comes to town

Photo: NOCCA CBC personality Tom Allen

J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow is coming to Vernon.

Presented by the North Okanagan Community Concert Association (NOCCA) the show is hailed as an imaginative and musically rich chamber musical narrated by inimitable CBC personality Tom Allen.

The production takes place at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on Tuesday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

Part concert, part storytelling, Long Walk in the Snow traces a pivotal moment in the early life of Johann Sebastian Bach, long before he became the revered elder of Western music. At 18, and in his first job as an organist, still barely beginning life as a composer but already a spectacular performer, the young genius got into such trouble that the only thing he could do was to walk away.

The show takes the audience along on that trip: a 400 kilometre odyssey to a glittering northern port city with street fights, big business, insight, fulfillment, the father figure he didn’t know he needed and, quite possibly, love.

Blending historical fact with evocative imagination, Allen brings the journey to life through his signature warmth, wit and narrative flair. He likens historical references to “stars in the sky” - pinpoints which we can connect with lines, creating what happened, what might have happened – or even what ought to have happened.

Allen is joined onstage by an ensemble of acclaimed musicians whose diverse talents form the heartbeat of the production. With glorious music – both familiar and gripping – from Lori Gemmell on the harp, Allen himself on trombone, and a various cast of brilliant musical friends, the group creates a vivid sonic landscape described as “subtle artistry and sheer magic” by audiences.

The show offers listeners the chance to step into a young composer’s shoes and follow his footsteps through hardship, inspiration and transformation.

Tickets are available through Ticket Seller at 250-549-7469 or online.