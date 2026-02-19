Vernon News

Gas stations raise price of gas by almost 30 cents a litre overnight

Too good to last

Photo: Pixabay For a brief time, North Okanagan motorists were filling up on some of the cheapest gas in the province, if not the country.

Well, it was nice while it lasted.

At one point, Super Save Gas in Vernon hit a low of 107.9 cents a litre, a price not seen in a long time.

But all good things must come to an end, and on Thursday morning motorists woke up the liquid gold selling for 137.9 at most stations.

As of 10 a.m., gasbuddy.com was reporting a couple of stations were still at 109.9, but the price is likely to go up.

The almost 30-cent-a-litre price hike is the latest in up and down prices in the region, with the price taking a leap, before sliding back down to lower prices and then climbing higher again.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price in BC is 155.8 cents a litre, driven largely by the price in the Lower Mainland which is going for 171.9 at most Vancouver gas stations.

The majority of stations in Kelowna are between 137.9 and 138.9 cents a litre, while Penticton drivers are shelling out 132.9 at most stations.

Kamloops drivers are dealing with prices ranging between 126.9 and 139.9 cents a litre.