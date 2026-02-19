Vernon News

Travelling Vernon family starts new adventure in Cambodia

On the road again

Photo: Facebook Vernon's favourite travelling family is on the road again. In their latest adventure, Shannon, Tyson and their young twin daughters are in Cambodia.

A post on their Facebook page says they are “raising twin girls to believe the world is their playground. From Nepal’s high passes to backyard trails, proving big adventures don’t stop when you have kids.”

And their travelling has been virtually non-stop in recent years, having visited numerous countries on different continents as a family of four.

“We woke the kids at 3:45 a.m. for sunrise at Angkor Wat…but the clouds had other plans. We honestly never checked the weather the night before so this might be a good tip to do prior,” their latest post reads.

“We watched the world wake up slowly, ate breakfast on the steps, dodged a very determined monkey, and wandered through temples while our Tuk Tuk waited patiently.

“It got hot, and crowded, and we all got a bit emotional from the early morning wake up, but it’s so worth it. We also saw the cues and headed back before our kids really started to melt down.”

Along with sharing their adventures, Shannon and Tyson offer words of wisdom they have gained along the way on their website.

From tips on international travel to some far flung destinations — the family recently visited the Mt. Everest base camp — to adventures in the Okanagan, their advice is well heeded by those with a wanderlust to see the world.

Their blog also details their experiences with different types of clothing, footwear and assorted gear, offering opinions on what works and what doesn't.