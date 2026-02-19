Vernon News

Interior Health looking into case of Vernon man who walked away from hospital

How did he leave hospital?

Photo: Contributed Interior Health is conducting a review after a 22-year-old Vernon man walked away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital while under 24-hour watch.

Interior Health is conducting a review after a Vernon man was killed after walking away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital while under 24-hour watch.

However, the government agency is saying little about how Ezra Cool, 22, managed to leave the hospital wearing only hospital pyjamas and socks.

“As there is an active RCMP investigation underway, we are unable to provide further information or comment on specifics due to patient privacy,” the Interior Health communication department said in an email. “IH is undertaking a review of this incident and will support any requests made by the RCMP for their investigation.

“This was a tragic incident and Interior Health would like to offer our condolences to the family. Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted.”

Cool's family wants answers after the former Royal Canadian Sea Cadet was struck and killed by a transport truck in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 6 and 27th Street on the morning of Feb. 12.

Cool's family says the lapse in care led directly to his death.

According to family member Teanna Dranchuk, Cool was suffering from active psychosis and had voluntarily checked himself into the hospital seeking help.

"He did exactly what we tell people to do when they are struggling," Dranchuk said. "After his assessment, he was certified under the B.C. Mental Health Act, meaning he was involuntarily admitted and should have been under 24/7 supervision.”

Instead, Dranchuk said that Cool spent six days in emergency and somehow escaped from the hospital because of lack of supervision. Mere hours after he escaped, he was struck by the semi-truck.

"Our family is left grieving a loss that should never have occurred." Dranchuk said. "How does someone in active psychosis, certified under the Mental Health Act, escape out of care after six days? Where are the safeguards?"